Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Short Interest Down 5.9% in September

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the September 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of DQJCY stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $25.72. The stock had a trading volume of 12,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,710. Pan Pacific International has a 52-week low of $18.19 and a 52-week high of $28.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.41 and its 200-day moving average is $24.86.

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. The company operates discount stores under the Don Quijote, MEGA Don Quijote, and MEGA Don Quijote UNY, and Nagasakiya names; and general merchandise stores under the Apita and Piago names. It is also involved in leasing space management; tenant leasing; real estate development; general wholesale; provision of logistic services and internet services; and development and procurement of products and control of production.

