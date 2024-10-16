Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Short Interest Down 5.9% in September

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the September 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Pan Pacific International Price Performance
Shares of DQJCY stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $25.72. The stock had a trading volume of 12,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,710. Pan Pacific International has a 52-week low of $18.19 and a 52-week high of $28.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.41 and its 200-day moving average is $24.86.
Pan Pacific International Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pan Pacific International
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Pan Pacific International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Pacific International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.