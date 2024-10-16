Paragon Financial Partners Inc. Buys 3,198 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Paragon Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Paragon Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Paragon Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWN. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18,036.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 833,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 828,944 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $70,720,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 103.1% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 325,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,642,000 after acquiring an additional 165,046 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,071,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 211.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 223,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,519,000 after buying an additional 151,873 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $167.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.97 and a 12-month high of $174.83.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

