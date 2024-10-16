Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001477 BTC on exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $107.86 million and $1.90 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000604 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 107,748,793 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

