PayPal USD Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $617.76 Million (PYUSD)

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. One PayPal USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001474 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PayPal USD has a total market capitalization of $617.76 million and $13.23 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PayPal USD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.73 or 0.00250139 BTC.

PayPal USD Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 617,858,522 tokens. PayPal USD’s official website is www.paypal.com/pyusd. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal.

PayPal USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 617,858,521.787537. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99989185 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $13,601,479.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPal USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayPal USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

