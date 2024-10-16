PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,451 Shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF comprises 1.5% of PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 62.2% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth about $251,000.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EQWL traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.90. 10,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,008. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $104.16. The firm has a market cap of $699.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.12.

About Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

See Also

