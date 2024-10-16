PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Has $13.05 Million Stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 371,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,334 shares during the period. Global X Silver Miners ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $13,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,349,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,058,000 after acquiring an additional 148,242 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at $13,098,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 140.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 162,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 94,834 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 137,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 14,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 21,639 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SIL traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.85. 389,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,540. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.95. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $22.58 and a twelve month high of $37.86.

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

