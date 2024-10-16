PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.60 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, JBR Co Financial Management Inc raised its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 170.6% in the third quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the period.

Get First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF alerts:

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ AIRR traded up $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,499. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.85. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $77.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0419 per share. This is an increase from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.