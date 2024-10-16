PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 10,452 Shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,452 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 25.5% in the first quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,315,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,063,000 after purchasing an additional 266,916 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,096,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 594,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 105,421 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $800,000.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Price Performance

SILJ traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,237,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,029. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.31 and its 200-day moving average is $11.95. Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29.

About Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

