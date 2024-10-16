PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,970 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 40,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 94,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000.

Shares of SDVY traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.34. The company had a trading volume of 465,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,997. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $37.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.1383 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

