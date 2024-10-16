Peoples Financial Services CORP. Has $118,000 Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. trimmed its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,869 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Capital World Investors grew its position in CVS Health by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,776,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,491,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232,172 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 12.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,917,923 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,024,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,225 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,143,822 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,048,351,000 after buying an additional 184,297 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,936,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $764,023,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 5.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,963,508 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $555,406,000 after purchasing an additional 389,166 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Up 1.2 %

CVS traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $65.77. The company had a trading volume of 820,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,031,120. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.77 and a 52-week high of $83.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.54.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.26.

Read Our Latest Report on CVS Health

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.