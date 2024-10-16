Peoples Financial Services CORP. Has $536,000 Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 25.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,670,000. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,596,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth $3,596,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 133,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,844,000 after acquiring an additional 39,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 69.8% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 37,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after acquiring an additional 15,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.35. The stock had a trading volume of 74,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687,469. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $56.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.96. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $107.85 and a 52 week high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.38%.

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $182.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.21.

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at $11,390,062.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

