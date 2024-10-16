Peoples Financial Services CORP. Lowers Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lowered its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on General Electric from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.86.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $190.85. The stock had a trading volume of 227,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,355,455. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. General Electric has a twelve month low of $84.42 and a twelve month high of $194.33. The company has a market capitalization of $208.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

