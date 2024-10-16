Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 370 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,828 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 8.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 412,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $17,892,000 after acquiring an additional 32,561 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 904.8% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Comcast by 8.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 318,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after buying an additional 24,604 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. bought a new position in Comcast in the first quarter worth about $203,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,406,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,579,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.43. The stock has a market cap of $166.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.11.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMCSA

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.