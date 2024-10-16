Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 96 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IBM stock traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $232.57. 158,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,175,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $135.87 and a twelve month high of $237.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. UBS Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.41.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

