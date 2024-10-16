Persimmon (LON:PSN) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,721.80 ($22.48) and last traded at GBX 1,720 ($22.46), with a volume of 1477423 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,662 ($21.70).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Friday, July 5th.

Persimmon Stock Performance

Persimmon Cuts Dividend

The firm has a market cap of £5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 2,077.50, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,631.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,485.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,500.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Andrew Duxbury sold 5,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,663 ($21.72), for a total value of £99,031.65 ($129,317.90). Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.

