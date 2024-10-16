Petredis Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Prospect Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 37,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.7% in the third quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 4,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.3% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 17,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the third quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 4,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Dover Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.6% in the third quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,112. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,112. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,838,460. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 197,926 shares of company stock worth $32,251,590. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.90.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $166.90 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.46 and a 1 year high of $193.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.57.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

