PFG Advisors Buys 246,186 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

PFG Advisors raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 364.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 313,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,186 shares during the period. PFG Advisors owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $9,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,512,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,598,000 after purchasing an additional 167,836 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,622,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,732,000 after buying an additional 4,513,620 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 996.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,140,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762,442 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,847,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,495,000 after acquiring an additional 39,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,398,000 after acquiring an additional 830,796 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

SPTL stock opened at $28.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.81. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $29.94.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.