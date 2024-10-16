PFG Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

PFG Advisors reduced its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Paychex were worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $3,674,284.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,020.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 8,954 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total value of $1,106,714.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,793,075.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,428 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total transaction of $3,674,284.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,020.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,162 shares of company stock valued at $9,846,185. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

Paychex stock opened at $142.30 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.27 and a 12-month high of $144.17. The company has a market capitalization of $51.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.78.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 45.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 83.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYX. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.77.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

