PFG Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

PFG Advisors lowered its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. PFG Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $3,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCR. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $335.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $323.80 and a 200-day moving average of $314.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $247.52 and a 52-week high of $343.61.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

