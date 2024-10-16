PFG Advisors Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 335.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,492 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $240.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $242.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $230.68 and a 200 day moving average of $224.42.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

