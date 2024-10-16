PFG Advisors Purchases 16,248 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,248 shares during the period. PFG Advisors owned 0.49% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $6,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $47.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.02. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $48.79.

About Invesco Total Return Bond ETF

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.