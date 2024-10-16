PFG Advisors Reduces Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

PFG Advisors lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 1.1% of PFG Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. PFG Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $17,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.3 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $245.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.31. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $177.54 and a 1-year high of $247.37.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

