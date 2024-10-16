PFG Advisors Sells 741 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

PFG Advisors decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAT. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.6% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 116,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $926,000. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 278,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,688,000 after acquiring an additional 9,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of CAT stock opened at $388.05 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.76 and a 12-month high of $403.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $360.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $338.59 per share, with a total value of $33,859.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,272.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gerald Johnson bought 100 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,272.78. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total value of $1,018,878.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,347,825.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CAT. Raymond James started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $399.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $349.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $355.50.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

