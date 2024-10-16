PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Shares Purchased by PCG Wealth Advisors LLC

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,766 shares during the quarter. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $4,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PULS. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 61,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC grew its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 12,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.69. 493,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,925. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.63. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $49.81.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

