Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) Trading Up 13.5% – Should You Buy?

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF – Get Free Report) shot up 13.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.86 and last traded at $0.86. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 3,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.
The stock has a market cap of $558.76 million, a P/E ratio of -85.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.
