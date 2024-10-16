Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Stock Price Down 3.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) dropped 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.52 and last traded at $14.58. Approximately 145,864 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 802,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on PHAT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.94 and its 200-day moving average is $12.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.71.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 million. On average, research analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd boosted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% in the first quarter. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd now owns 7,464,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703,703 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,979,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,018,000 after buying an additional 22,684 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $17,499,000. Propel Bio Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% in the first quarter. Propel Bio Management LLC now owns 869,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,239,000 after acquiring an additional 426,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oracle Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

