Pirate Chain 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $25,373.93 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $33.06 million and $25,373.93 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00055213 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00035871 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00012043 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000373 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official website is piratechain.com. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.