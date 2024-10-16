Plexus (LON:POS) Trading Up 11.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Plexus Holdings plc (LON:POS – Get Free Report) traded up 11.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 13.78 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 13.65 ($0.18). 318,751 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 249,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.20 ($0.16).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 12.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 13.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.28. The stock has a market cap of £14.54 million, a P/E ratio of -425.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Plexus Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and services for the oil and gas industry in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company offers POS-GRIP technology, a patented friction grip method of engineering for oil and gas field wellheads, connectors, and metal-to-metal sealings, which includes squeezing one tubular member against another in the elastic range to effect gripping and sealing.

