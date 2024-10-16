Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Here’s Why

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.04 and last traded at $2.11. Approximately 7,850,762 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 39,165,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley raised shares of Plug Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $2.20 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.01.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 47.51% and a negative net margin of 216.80%. The company had revenue of $143.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,426,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,744,000 after buying an additional 1,051,400 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 168,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 72,193 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 115,614 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 30,552 shares in the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 33,984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 19,980 shares in the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

