Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Polaris accounts for approximately 1.1% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Polaris worth $5,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Polaris by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 113,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,719,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Polaris by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,807,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,375,000 after buying an additional 48,179 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Polaris by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $430,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Polaris from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Polaris from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Polaris from $92.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Polaris from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.18.

Polaris Price Performance

Shares of PII stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,839. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.90 and a 1-year high of $100.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.89). Polaris had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. Polaris’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

