POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 87,278 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 127,617 shares.The stock last traded at $63.57 and had previously closed at $63.33.

POSCO Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.11.

Get POSCO alerts:

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 2.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of POSCO

POSCO Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of POSCO by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in POSCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of POSCO by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of POSCO during the 4th quarter valued at $2,810,000. Finally, Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of POSCO by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 105,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 15,174 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.