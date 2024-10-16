PotCoin Price Up 119.6% Over Last 7 Days (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 119.6% higher against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $266,122.06 and approximately $6,506.04 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000186 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00009046 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.95 or 0.00104650 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00011437 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000099 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001473 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 48% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

