PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$27.31 and traded as high as C$28.29. PrairieSky Royalty shares last traded at C$28.27, with a volume of 293,047 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised PrairieSky Royalty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$30.20.

The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$26.97.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$135.60 million for the quarter. PrairieSky Royalty had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 46.81%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.17%.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

