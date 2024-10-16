Primary Health Properties’ (PHP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Primary Health Properties from GBX 103 ($1.34) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.
Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.
