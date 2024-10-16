Primary Health Properties’ (PHP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Primary Health Properties from GBX 103 ($1.34) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

LON PHP traded up GBX 3.10 ($0.04) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 100.20 ($1.31). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,183,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,233,200. Primary Health Properties has a one year low of GBX 84.20 ($1.10) and a one year high of GBX 109 ($1.42). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -10,020.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.98, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 98.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 95.07.

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

