Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG) Stock Price Up 0.8% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Prime Meridian Holding (OTCMKTS:PMHG – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.71 and last traded at $25.71. Approximately 225 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.50.

Prime Meridian Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $84.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.41.

Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.92 million for the quarter. Prime Meridian had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.58%.

Prime Meridian Company Profile

Prime Meridian Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Prime Meridian Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market, savings, term certificate of deposit, demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, health savings, NOW, and escrow accounts, as well as retirement savings plans and time deposits.

