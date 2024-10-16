Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $62.15 and last traded at $62.11, with a volume of 21795 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primoris Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Primoris Services Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.17.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.45%.

Insider Activity at Primoris Services

In other Primoris Services news, insider John M. Perisich sold 4,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total transaction of $242,954.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $1,481,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,133,899.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John M. Perisich sold 4,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total value of $242,954.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,391 shares of company stock worth $3,075,454. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primoris Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRIM. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Primoris Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Primoris Services in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the second quarter worth about $119,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

