Prism Advisors Inc. Makes New $18.74 Million Investment in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 492,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,744,000. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Prism Advisors Inc. owned 0.25% of Dimensional International Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,708,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,770 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,657,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,029 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,264,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,088,000 after acquiring an additional 962,055 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 3,668,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,842,000 after acquiring an additional 22,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,616,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,861 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $37.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.97. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $30.80 and a 12 month high of $38.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

