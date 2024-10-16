ProCook Group (LON:PROC) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

ProCook Group plc (LON:PROC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 25.36 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 25.90 ($0.34). Approximately 10,515 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 25,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26 ($0.34).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 48 ($0.63) target price on shares of ProCook Group in a report on Wednesday.

Get ProCook Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PROC

ProCook Group Trading Up 3.8 %

ProCook Group Company Profile

The firm has a market capitalization of £29.42 million, a PE ratio of 2,700.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 25.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 24.87.

(Get Free Report)

ProCook Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the sale of kitchenware and related products in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Ecommerce and Retail. It offers a range of cookware and tableware products, and kitchen accessories; and holds properties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Gloucester, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProCook Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProCook Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.