Progressive (NYSE:PGR) PT Raised to $331.00 at Bank of America

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $319.00 to $331.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PGR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Progressive from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Progressive from $242.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $281.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Progressive from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.12.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $251.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35. Progressive has a 1 year low of $149.14 and a 1 year high of $260.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $246.77 and its 200 day moving average is $223.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Progressive will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.28, for a total value of $549,970.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,038.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $850,689.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,780 shares in the company, valued at $7,015,247.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.28, for a total transaction of $549,970.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,038.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,383 shares of company stock valued at $33,446,453 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 119.6% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hilltop National Bank grew its stake in Progressive by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

