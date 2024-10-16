Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys 116 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Group Foundation bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.56.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $216.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $141.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.24 and a 200 day moving average of $204.41. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $220.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.38%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

