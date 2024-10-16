Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.60 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 222.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,295.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,775,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,882,000 after acquiring an additional 8,748,758 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 505.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 813,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,515,000 after acquiring an additional 679,010 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,459,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,295,000 after acquiring an additional 612,202 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,895,000 after purchasing an additional 466,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $73,967,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $200.21 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $201.85. The company has a market capitalization of $86.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $194.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.27.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.