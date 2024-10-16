ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $82.51 and last traded at $82.51, with a volume of 27648 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.67.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.37.

Institutional Trading of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth $459,000.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

