ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $128.21, but opened at $132.38. ProShares Ultra Semiconductors shares last traded at $128.74, with a volume of 55,456 shares changing hands.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.23 and a 200-day moving average of $116.44.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,399,000. Client First Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 750.4% during the second quarter. Client First Investment Management LLC now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 27,435 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 514.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 19,164 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the first quarter worth about $767,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the first quarter worth about $268,000.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

