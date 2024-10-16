ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Shares Up 4.5% – What’s Next?

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $142.69 and last traded at $142.65. Approximately 77,960 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 481,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.45.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Stock Down 9.7 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.23 and its 200-day moving average is $116.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. First National Trust Co bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000.

About ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

