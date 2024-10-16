ProShares UltraShort Yen (NYSEARCA:YCS) Stock Price Up 1.5% – Here’s Why

ProShares UltraShort Yen (NYSEARCA:YCS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $85.23 and last traded at $85.23. 4,968 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 17,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.95.

ProShares UltraShort Yen Stock Up 0.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.31.

Get ProShares UltraShort Yen alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Yen stock. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Yen (NYSEARCA:YCS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.92% of ProShares UltraShort Yen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About ProShares UltraShort Yen

The ProShares UltraShort Yen (YCS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Japanese Yen per U.S. Dollar index. The fund provides a 2x inverse multiple to the daily performance of the Japanese yen spot price against the US dollar as measured by Reuters. YCS was launched on Nov 25, 2008 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

