Prospect Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 6,795 Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Prospect Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 76,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 15,709 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 37,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 24.6% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 48,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 9,535 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 7,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 354,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,911,000 after buying an additional 17,878 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGDV opened at $36.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.47 and a 52 week high of $37.17.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

