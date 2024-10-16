Prospect Financial Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Prospect Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 58,621,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,865,000 after acquiring an additional 270,565 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,878,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,859 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,769,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,043 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,212,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,952,000 after purchasing an additional 768,822 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,746,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,817,000 after purchasing an additional 362,644 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $75.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.43. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $118.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

