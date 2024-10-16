Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $74.91 and last traded at $74.57, with a volume of 61746 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on PB shares. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.50 to $82.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.27.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.66 and its 200-day moving average is $66.09.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $458.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.06 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 884,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,923,000 after acquiring an additional 89,617 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,693,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $656,512,000 after acquiring an additional 53,844 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 33.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

