Proton Motor Power Systems (LON:PPS) Shares Up 28% – Here’s What Happened

Proton Motor Power Systems Plc (LON:PPS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 28% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.76 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.76 ($0.01). Approximately 571,921 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 521,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.59 ($0.01).

Proton Motor Power Systems Stock Down 2.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.82. The stock has a market cap of £10.49 million, a PE ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Proton Motor Power Systems Company Profile

Proton Motor Power Systems Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and tests fuel cells and fuel cell hybrid systems, and related technical components in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers solutions for renewable energy storage systems based on hydrogen.

