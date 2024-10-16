Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Issued By Zacks Research

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for DTE Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.86. The consensus estimate for DTE Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DTE Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DTE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DTE Energy from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on DTE Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.42.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $127.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.56 and a 200-day moving average of $116.94. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $92.58 and a 12-month high of $129.53. The firm has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $340,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $381,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 665,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,381,000 after purchasing an additional 107,369 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

